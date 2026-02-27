San Marcos Unified community pushes back on librarian cuts, board votes to revise proposal

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - Community members packed a San Marcos Unified School District board meeting, urging board members to reconsider proposed cuts to elementary school librarians' hours and benefits.

The district is facing a budget deficit of about $11 million. Under the proposed budget cuts, librarians would see their hours cut in half and lose their medical benefits.

Librarians who spoke before the board said the issue goes beyond staffing.

"Having a full time librarian at each school guarantees equal access to literature and information and student support removing these creates barriers to our most vulnerable students," one librarian said.

Students also addressed the board, describing the role librarians have played in their lives.

"Elementary librarians do more than just check out books, but they plan lessons, teach research skills, and help us discover our love for reading," one student said.

"For me, the library is a place where I can be myself and show who I really am. If you reduce Ms. Penas' hours, many students like me will not get help finding the books that make us love reading," another student said.

Parents argued the district should look elsewhere before cutting programs that directly affect children.

"Students should be the last place where we cut the budget. The last place, not the first. So, what other places have they researched to try and find budget cuts outside of our children. Our children don't deserve this," parent Tara Ghiglieri said.

After hearing from the community, board members voted to revise the proposed cuts.

"I am not prepared right now to approve this resolution," a board member said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Many in attendance called the vote a win for librarians.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.