San Marcos teen arrested for allegedly building ghost gun parts

SAN MARCOS (CNS) — A 15-year-old San Marcos boy was arrested this week for allegedly manufacturing ghost-gun components in his bedroom, authorities reported Friday.

Acting on a tip that the teenager was assembling illegal unserialized firearm parts, detectives on Tuesday went to his home and searched his room, finding and seizing ammunition and gun components, including a completed lower handgun assembly, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The boy, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of various firearm offenses, Lt. David Gilmore said.

