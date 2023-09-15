Watch Now
San Marcos teen arrested for allegedly building ghost gun parts

Haven Daley/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2019 file photo, "ghost guns" are displayed at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. The district attorney of San Francisco announced a lawsuit Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, against three California companies that make and distribute "ghost guns," the untraceable, build-it-yourself weaponry that accounted for nearly half of the city's firearms recovered in gun killings last year. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Posted at 3:13 PM, Sep 15, 2023
SAN MARCOS (CNS) — A 15-year-old San Marcos boy was arrested this week for allegedly manufacturing ghost-gun components in his bedroom, authorities reported Friday.

Acting on a tip that the teenager was assembling illegal unserialized firearm parts, detectives on Tuesday went to his home and searched his room, finding and seizing ammunition and gun components, including a completed lower handgun assembly, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The boy, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of various firearm offenses, Lt. David Gilmore said.

