One injured in San Marcos deputy-involved shooting

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — One person was injured following a deputy-involved shooting in San Marcos Wednesday night.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened along North Twin Oaks Valley Road and Borden Road just after 9 p.m.

Authorities said the shooting occurred during a traffic stop. The reason for the stop and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.

No deputies were injured, and the condition of the individual shot is unknown at this time. The San Diego Police Department is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

