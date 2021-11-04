San Diego Police search for man accused of trying to kidnap child in North County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are searching for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a child in North County Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 near Solana Ranch Elementary School.

The details of the attempted kidnapping are unclear at this time, but police said the child was not injured.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s who is bald with a grey and dirty blonde beard. Police said he was seen wearing jeans and driving an older white SUV with dark, tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-531-2000.

