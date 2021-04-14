San Diego Humane searching for person who abandoned dead dog in Oceanside park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Humane Society law enforcement is asking the public for help finding the person who abandoned a severely emaciated dog found dead in an Oceanside park.

SDHS said the dog was found in Alamosa Park by a passerby on March 17 and taken to the society's Oceanside campus. After being examined and a necropsy, veterinarians determined the 3-year-old female brindle American Pitbull terrier had died of starvation.

SDHS said the dog had a body score of 1, which means "ribs, lumbar vertebrae, pelvic bones and all bony prominences evident from a distance. No discernible body fat. Obvious loss of muscle mass," according to the American Animal Hospital Association.

“If there is anyone who has information about this heartbreaking case or has witnessed anything, we ask that they come forward and let us know,” said Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley. “This dog was discovered in a park next to an elementary school, a middle school and a daycare. There are a lot of people moving around, so we’re hoping someone may have seen something and can assist our investigating officers.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 888-580-8477 and Crime Stoppers' website here.

SDHS says anyone who needs help caring for an animal can contact the group or bring the animal to the shelter. SDHS is an open-admission shelter and will not turn away an animal in need.

If anyone suspects animal cruelty or neglect, they can report it to SDHS at 619-299-7012 (press 1 to report animal abuse).