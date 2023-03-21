San Diego Humane, SDG&E team up to rescue Osprey tethered by fishing line in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Human Society’s Project Wildlife team assisted with the rescue of an Osprey whose left leg and claw were wrapped in a fishing line, tethering her to a nest in Ocean Beach Monday.

A passerby noticed she was stuck to the nest atop a spotlight 40 feet above a baseball diamond at Robb Field on Sunday, SDHS said.

The Osprey tried to free herself to feed her three nestlings but could not fly away from the nest. The bird’s partner was spotted nearby overseeing the nest and continued to bring food to the tree nestlings.

With the help of a SDG&E bucket truck, the rescuers were able to reach the nest, and under the direction of Dr. Jon Enyart, they safely cut the bird free.

Dr. Enyart is the Project Wildlife’s Senior Director. He examined the Osprey, cut all the lines off the bird’s foot, and gave her an injection for hydration. SDHS said she suffered minor scrapes and swelling from being caught in the fishing line and was released within minutes.

The humane society said the Osprey flew a lap around the baseball diamond and then returned to her nestlings. Her partner joined her shortly after.

“We are so pleased that this rescue had a successful outcome, and we are very grateful to SDG&E for their assistance!” SDHS said.