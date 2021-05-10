San Diego Humane looking for person who abandoned dying puppy in Escondido dumpster

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Humane Society is searching for the person responsible for leaving a dying puppy wrapped in a blanket inside of a dumpster in Escondido.

SDHS said humane officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Rock Springs Rd. on April 28 at about 8:30 p.m. There, they located a tiny white Chihuahua puppy wrapped in a blanket.

Officers rushed the puppy to an emergency veterinary hospital, where they found that the puppy's body temperature and blood glucose levels were too low to register and his lungs were full of fluid, preventing him from getting enough oxygen.

After veterinarians considered their options, SDHS said they made the difficult decision to euthanize the six-week-old puppy.

"It is heartbreaking that our Humane Officers are investigating a third case of an abandoned dog with a devastating outcome in San Diego County in less than a month," said Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley. "There are no cameras in the apartment complex where someone placed this suffering puppy in a dumpster, so we are really hoping the community will help us out. If you saw something, please come forward. You can remain anonymous."

SDHS said it doesn't believe the three cases are related, but asks anyone with information to contact SDHS at 619-299-7012 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

SDHS is a nonprofit open-admission shelter, and will never turn away an animal brought in.