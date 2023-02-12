San Diego Haz Mat Team responds to hazardous material spill at veterinary hospital in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Two people were hurt after hazardous materials were spilled at a veterinary hospital in North San Diego County on Saturday, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

OFD received the call around 12:45 p.m. reporting that an employee at the Mission Animal and Bird Hospital had dropped a vial of isoflurane, commonly used for general anesthetic. Medical officials said it’s safe for use in small doses but can be toxic in large amounts.

One employee was direct exposure through the skin and reparatory tract, the fire department said. Other employees arrived to assist the exposed employee, and one additional employee was also exposed.

Oceanside Fire Department

When firefighters arrived, they cordoned off the area where the spill happened and shut down the ventilation system in the building to limit the spread of the toxic gases.

Fire officials called in the San Diego County Hazardous Material Response Team, the County of San Diego Environmental Health Duty Officer, an Oceanside Fire Dept. Battalion Chief and an Oceanside Fire Dept. Investigator.

One employee was treated and taken to a local emergency room, while another was evaluated and released.

The Haz Mat Team cleaned up the spill and secured the hazardous materials in a vessel for proper disposal.