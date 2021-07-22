Watch
San Diego Fire, Humane Society works to rescue horse from Carmel Valley ravine

Posted at 3:36 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 19:19:53-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Fire-Rescue and Humane Society crews were called out to a steep trail in Carmel Valley after a horse and its rider got stuck on an embankment.

Crews were called at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday after the rider, a woman in her 70s, and her horse became stuck about three-fourths of a mile east of Sr-56 off Carmel Valley Rd, according to SDFD spokesperson Mónica Muñoz.

It wasn't immediately clear how to pair ended up down the ravine.

San Diego Humane Society and Muñoz said the rider and horse were not injured and that a veterinarian was on the scene as well.

SDHS added that due to the location of the horse, an SDFD helicopter may be needed to lift the horse out of the area.

