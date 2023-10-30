San Diego Fire Department responds to brush fire along I-15 in Rancho Bernardo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire Department says its crews responded to a brush fire along I-15 in the Rancho Bernardo area.

According to SDFD, the fire sparked around 2:45 p.m. Monday nearby Escala Drive and Chretien Court. Shortly before 3 p.m., the fire was 5 acres large. Firefighters said no buildings were threatened, but a condo complex consisting of 16 units was evacuated as a precaution. Another 10 homes nearby the fire were also evacuated.

As of 4 p.m., the incident commander said the fire was very close to being under control.

SDFD initially said the fire was spreading slowly; two strike teams were assigned to battle it. One of the teams includes brush engines, while the other had standard fire engines.

Two SDFD helicopters were dispatched to drop water on the fire. By 4:10 p.m., firefighters in the sky reported there were no active flames visible.

Crews on the scene were cutting a line into the ground to prevent the fire from spreading.

The incident commander requested the California Highway Patrol to close two right lanes of northbound lanes of I-15 at the West Bernardo Drive exit.

A San Diego Police Department watch commander told ABC 10News Escala Drive and Pomerado Road are closed as first responders battle the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.