San Diego deputies seek to find 4 men in Encinitas armed robbery

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking the public to help them find four men in connection with an armed robbery in Encinitas.

The armed robbery happened overnight Sunday, June 12 at 12:21 a.m. on South Vulcan Avenue at East E Street.

Deputies say four men in ski masks robbed two women and two other men, taking the victims' jewelry and cash. One robber had a handgun and the other three had knives.

The robbers then fled the scene in an older oxidized black sedan and headed north on S. Vulcan. No injuries have been reported.

The robbers are described by authorities as Hispanic men in their mid-20s. The man with the gun was wearing a white collard or flannel shirt with long Dickies shorts.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff's Station at 760-966-3500.