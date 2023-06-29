San Diego deputies release photos of suspect truck in San Marcos hit-and-run

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find the suspect of a hit-and-run crash that happened on June 15 in San Marcos.

Deputies included surveillance photos of the truck involved in the crash in its press release sent Thursday, June 29.

According to the department, the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on June 15, at the intersection of Grand Avenue and West San Marcos Boulevard. Deputies found the victim lying in the road after he was thrown off his motorcycle during the collision.

Investigators determined the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on West San Marcos Boulevard as the pickup truck ran a red signal arrow and turned in front of the motorcycle. The truck driver fled the scene without trying to help the motorcyclist, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, per SDSD.

Deputies say they are looking for a 1995-2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with an extended cab.

"It will have damage to the passenger side door as a result of the collision," the release says.

SDSD found surveillance footage from a nearby business that captured the suspect vehicle as it drove away from the scene.

If you have information for deputies about this hit-and-run crash, reach out to the San Marcos Sheriff's Station at 760-510-5047. You can stay anonymous with your tip by reporting it to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or here.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may receive a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.