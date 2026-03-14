San Diego County Sheriff's Office releases video of San Marcos deputy-involved shooting

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office Friday released bodycam video of a deputy-involved shooting in San Marcos in mid-February.

According to SDSO, a deputy was on patrol when he conducted a traffic stop of a red Hyundai Sonata on February 18 at 9 p.m. on the 600 block of North Twin Oaks Road.

Authorities said the vehicle was occupied by a 21-year-old woman in the driver’s seat and a 33-year-old man in the front passenger seat.

"During the traffic stop, the deputy conducted a record check of the vehicle’s license plate and VIN, which appeared inconsistent with DMV registration records," the department said. "The deputy also observed damage to the steering column, suggesting the vehicle might be stolen. The deputy then requested additional deputies to assist him with the investigation."

Multiple deputies and a Palomar College Reserve Police officer arrived to assist when the passenger rolled up his window, ignoring commands to keep it down, the department said.

"The passenger then reached toward the floorboard and armed himself with a semiautomatic handgun. Despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, the passenger did not comply."

The female driver was removed from the vehicle, but the passenger continued to ignore commands before raising the firearm.

"In response to this, three deputies discharged their tasers, which appeared ineffective. The passenger then fired two rounds from the cabin of the vehicle, which prompted five deputies and one Palomar College Reserve Police officer to discharge their weapons, striking the passenger," the department added.

The man, later identified as Andre Raphael Mendez, 33, died at the scene.

The deputies were identified as Sean Dwyer, Justin Tesar, Jake Brown, Chalit Caranto, and Thomas Cook. The Palomar College Officer was identified as Kyle Hodges.

Watch the full video in the player below.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content some viewers may find disturbing.

