SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting in San Marcos Wednesday night.

According to the department, the shooting happened on the 3800 block of La Rosa Drive just after 7 p.m.

The details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time, however, the department confirmed that one person died.

Homicide detectives are currently looking into the incident.

