RV fire in Poway leads to temporary evacuations for several homes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire Rescue Department responded to an RV fire that sparked into a vegetation fire Saturday afternoon.

According to an SDFD spokesperson, firefighters first received a call about the fully engulfed RV fire in the area of Scripps Poway Parkway just west of Pomerado Road around 3:36 p.m. The spokesperson told ABC 10News that the roughly one-acre fire briefly threatened nearby structures.

SDFD used water drops from helicopters to put out the blaze.

The City of Poway posted on X to tell drivers to avoid the intersection of Scripps Poway Parkway and Pomerado Road because of closures due to the fire.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office told ABC 10News that 10 homes had to evacuate because of the fire. The sheriff's office says the fire was put out, and deputies left the area, indicating people could reenter their homes.

The AlertCALIFORNIA camera in the area showed billowing smoke shortly after firefighters initially responded, but the smoke was gone by a little after 5 p.m.