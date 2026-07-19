Rollover crash kills 64-year-old in Carmel Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 64-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Carmel Valley after losing control while driving on the wrong side of the street, authorities said.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department and about two dozen San Diego Fire Rescue Department personnel responded shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday to El Camino Real and Elijah Court, where they found a 2010 BMW sport utility vehicle on its roof and the driver trapped inside, according to the SDPD.

The BMW was traveling northbound on El Camino Real.

"For reasons still under investigation the vehicle veered left into the southbound lanes and continued traveling northbound," according to an SDPD statement. "The vehicle drove over the west curb and proceeded up an embankment causing it to overturn, coming to rest on its roof."

The driver had to be extricated by firefighters, who remained on scene for almost an hour.

The woman died at a hospital, officials said. Her identity was not released.

No other injuries were reported. It was not clear whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

Anyone with information related to the accident was encouraged to call the SDPD Traffic Division or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

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