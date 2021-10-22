Reward offered for man accused of harassing 10-year-old girl in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Detectives are asking the public to help them identify a man suspected of harassing a 10-year-old girl in Encinitas earlier this month.

The harassment reportedly happened on Monday, October 11, and Tuesday, October 12 near Ocean Knoll Elementary School in the 900 block of Melba Road.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the child told detectives at the North Coastal Sheriff's Station it was the end of the school day when she was approached by the man seen in the above sketch.

The man allegedly spoke with her on both occasions. The girl was able to walk away and was not harmed.

The man in the sketch is described by detectives as a Hispanic man in his 40s and stands about 5'10" tall with a skinny build. He has shoulder-length brown hair with brown eyes, and he has a possible tattoo under his right eye and on the right side of his neck.

Authorities say the man was on foot and no getaway car was seen.

If anyone recognizes the man in the sketch or has any information about these incidents, call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200 or Detective Jack Reed at (760) 966-3561.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. You can also download the P3 anonymous tip app at www.sdcrimestoppers.org. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

