Retaining wall, hillside collapse due to possible water main break

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A possible water main break caused a hillside in Vista to collapse Monday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, a retaining wall on the 300 block of West Los Angeles Drive just before 1 p.m.

Video from the scene shows debris from the hillside on top of several vehicles. At this time, it’s unknown whether anyone was injured in the collapse.

Authorities have requested the evacuation of a nearby apartment building as a result of the incident.

