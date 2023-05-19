Report of suspicious person prompts school lockdowns in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Three schools in Oceanside were put on lockdown after a student reported seeing someone lurking near the school with a potential weapon Thursday afternoon.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, officers received a call around 1:24 p.m. from the staff at Palmquist Elementary School reporting that a student saw a suspicious person off campus in a heavily wooded hillside to the west of the campus on the 1800 block of California Street.

The student believed the individual possibly had a weapon. As a result of the report, Palmquist Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, and Oceanside Adventist School were put on lockdown while police arrived and searched the area.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the hillside and valley below where the person was last seen. A search team swept through the area and the school grounds.

OPD says it also used UAVs to assist in the search. No suspicious people or weapons were found. Once there was no sign of any threats, the lockdowns were lifted.

The police department says to be more cautious, they will add extra patrols of the area again Friday along with a School Resource Officer.

The incident remains under investigation.