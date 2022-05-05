Report of child-abduction attempt at Moonlight Beach deemed false

ENCINITAS (CNS) - Investigators have determined that a report of an attempted abduction of a 5-year-old girl last weekend at Moonlight State Beach was unfounded, authorities said Thursday.

The purported failed kidnapping off the western terminus of West B Street in Encinitas was reported Sunday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

According to the false report, an unidentified man wearing only gray sweatpants grabbed the child's hand and tried to walk off with her, then fled when her mother took hold of the girl and screamed at him.

"After a comprehensive investigation, detectives with the North Coastal Sheriff's Station have determined (that the incident) did not occur," Lt. Christopher Lawrence said. "There is no suspect at large and no danger to the community. No other information will be released at this time."

Officials did not disclose who filed the unfounded crime report.