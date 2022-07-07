Report: Oceanside treasurer caught viewing porn at public library

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Oceanside Treasurer Victor Roy was allegedly caught viewing porn on a public computer at the city’s Mission Branch Library last summer.

According to the City of Oceanside, an anonymous complaint was filed against Roy on Monday, June 7, 2021, pertaining to an incident that happened at the library over the weekend.

The incident report says on Saturday, June 5, 2021, around 4 or 5 p.m., Roy was looking at inappropriate digital magazines that unveiled fully nude images whenever he clicked on the cover of the magazines.

When library staff told Roy he could not view nudity on the public computers, Roy allegedly told them he knew, that is why he came when it was slow and that he was being cognizant of his surroundings.

The complaint reads that Roy was given another warning and he told staff members that he understood and that he wouldn’t click on the magazine covers because people were "scantily" clothed.

The report goes on to say that Roy continued to resume what he was doing and that he saved images from the online magazines onto a flash drive.

The City of Oceanside released a statement Thursday regarding Roy and the incident report.

"As with any patron whom we discover viewing inappropriate material on the library computers, Mr. Roy was reminded of the policy, and staff has not witnessed any similar type activity by Mr. Roy since. If staff were to witness repeat violations, a patron could lose library privileges for up to a year. Our library computers do have filters on them to prevent such activity but no filter is 100% foolproof."

According to city officials, Roy still holds his position as the elected treasurer.