Rancho Buena Vista High student arrested for bringing pellet gun to school

VISTA (CNS) - A Rancho Buena Vista High student was arrested for bringing a pellet gun to school Wednesday, authorities said.

Deputies went to the campus in the 1600 block of Longhorn Drive in Vista at about 10:30 a.m. on a report of a student with a weapon on school grounds, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

By the time the patrol personnel arrived, campus administrators had identified and detained a 14-year-old suspect, Lt. Jeffrey Ford said.

"A pellet handgun was recovered from the student's backpack," Ford said. "There were no pellets in the handgun, and none were found during the investigation. Upon further investigation, it was determined no threats were made during the incident."

The teen was arrested on suspicion of bringing a weapon onto school grounds and released to parental custody. The suspect's name and gender were not released.

"Because the suspect is a minor, the Sheriff's Department cannot release any further information at this time," the lieutenant said.