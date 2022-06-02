Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Rancho Buena Vista High student arrested for bringing pellet gun to school

Rancho Buena Vista High School
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Will Giron
A speech therapist who used to work at Rancho Buena Vista High School was arrested, suspected of sending threatening messages to staff.
Rancho Buena Vista High School
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 20:09:45-04

VISTA (CNS) - A Rancho Buena Vista High student was arrested for bringing a pellet gun to school Wednesday, authorities said.

Deputies went to the campus in the 1600 block of Longhorn Drive in Vista at about 10:30 a.m. on a report of a student with a weapon on school grounds, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

By the time the patrol personnel arrived, campus administrators had identified and detained a 14-year-old suspect, Lt. Jeffrey Ford said.

"A pellet handgun was recovered from the student's backpack," Ford said. "There were no pellets in the handgun, and none were found during the investigation. Upon further investigation, it was determined no threats were made during the incident."

The teen was arrested on suspicion of bringing a weapon onto school grounds and released to parental custody. The suspect's name and gender were not released.

"Because the suspect is a minor, the Sheriff's Department cannot release any further information at this time," the lieutenant said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TUNE IN Thursday, June 2 8/7c

TUNE IN Thursday, June 2 8/7c