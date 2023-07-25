Poway man gets 25 to Life for 1987 murder, rape case in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – A Poway man has been sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of a young Carlsbad woman over 35 years ago, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.

In June, a jury found James Charles Kingery, 57, guilty of first-degree murder and rape charges.

On October 10, 1987, 26-year-old Julia Hernandez-Santiago’s body was found on an ivy-covered embankment on Alga Road, according to the district attorney. She was killed while walking home from a doctor’s appointment.

The district attorney said at the time, the San Diego County Medical Examiner had determined that the victim had been strangled. No suspect was identified at the time of the murder, but DNA collected from the crime scene led to Kingery’s arrest over three decades later.

“The victim’s loved ones had their lives shattered by this horrific murder and have waited more than three decades for justice and some closure. Today they have it,” said DA Stephan. “This case highlights the important work done by our Cold Case Homicide Unit and the commitment of law enforcement in our region to solve murder cases no matter how much time has passed. I want to thank the prosecution team led by DDA Lisa Fox, the Carlsbad Police and Sheriff’s Department and their Crime Laboratory, which working together solved this case.”

