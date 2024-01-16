Poll: Cost of living, economy top issues in 49th Congressional District race

(KGTV) — The cost of living, the economy, and homelessness are top of mind as California’s March 5 Primary quickly approaches for the 49th Congressional District, according to a new 10News/Union-Tribune Poll.

Of the registered voters asked whether they approve or disapprove of the job Rep. Mike Levin is doing, 29 percent said they somewhat approve while 25 percent said they strongly approve and 20 percent said they strongly disapprove.

Meanwhile, 62 percent of those asked said they definitely will vote in California’s March 5 Primary, while 25 percent said they would probably vote.

Those polled were also asked who they would vote for if the primary were held today. 43 percent said they would vote for Mike Levin while 12 percent said they would vote for Mike Gunderson and 28 percent answered that they are undecided.

If the general election were held today and Mike Levin, and Margarita Wilkinson were the only two candidates on the ballot, 48 percent of those asked said they would vote for Levin while 29 percent said they would vote for Wilkinson.

If the general election were held today and Mike Levin and Matt Gunderson were the only candidates on the ballot, 47 percent of those polled said they would vote for Levin while 34 percent said they’d vote Gunderson.

Among the most important issues, 24 percent of those asked said the cost of living topped the list, followed by the economy and homelessness.

41 percent of those polled said Mike Levin has done enough to help the 49th Congressional District while in office, while 38 percent said he has not done enough.

To conduct the poll, Survey USA interviewed 800 adults from the 49th District from January 9 through the 15. Of those adults, 747 were identified as being registered to vote.

