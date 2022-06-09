Police seek to find man accused of attacking 59-year-old woman in La Jolla Shores

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — Detectives with the San Diego County Crime Stoppers are asking the public to help them find a man accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman at a park near La Jolla Shores last week.

According to police, the attack happened on Friday, June 3 around 5:00 a.m. in the 8300 block of Camino Del Oro.

A 59-year-old woman was walking on the sand in Kellogg Park when an unknown man tackled her from behind and physically assaulted her.

The San Diego Police Department says the attacker kept the woman on the ground by using various grappling wrestling-style movements and punched her face and head several times. He also allegedly tried to cover her mouth and nose and twisted her neck.

The victim told officers she believe the man was trying to stop her breathing and break her neck. Police say the man then used the woman's walking cane and struck her in the head and face multiple times.

The elderly woman also told authorities by that point, that she believed the man was trying to kill her and she physically fought him back until he fled the scene on foot.

Officers say the attack left the woman with multiple injuries including lacerations, abrasions, and contusions to her upper body. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

The attacker is described by police as possibly an Asian man between 25 to 40-years-old, 5’7” tall, muscular build, with short dark hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and leather fingerless gloves.

It is believed the suspect will most likely have abrasions, lacerations, and bruises on their fingers, face, and head. He may also have bite marks across their fingers.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call SDPD’s Northern Division at (858) 552-1718 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Please visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send a web or mobile app tip. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.