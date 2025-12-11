Police search La Costa Meadows Elementary School campus after 'potential threat'

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — The Carlsbad Police Department says students and staff at La Costa Meadows Elementary School sheltered in place as officers and deputies investigated a threat made against the school.

Around noon Thursday, law enforcement was at the school conducting a "precautionary safety sweep" after police received a report of a potential threat.

"At this time, there are no injuries and no immediate danger to students or staff," CPD wrote on its Facebook page.

CPD explained in its post that during a shelter-in-place, no one is permitted on or off a school's campus. As of 12:45 p.m., footage from Sky10 showed police vehicles still at the school.

The San Marcos Unified School District said in a statement that although the situation can seem alarming, it reassured families that students and staff are safe.

Officers are actively working to clear the campus as quickly as possible," the statement read. "We will share updates as soon as we have more information and when the shelter-in-place is lifted."

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.