SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday night.

Deputies were called to the scene in the 200 block of West San Marcos Blvd. a little before 7 p.m. The department says it arrested a suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.

According to an SDSD spokesperson, the victim went into surgery.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our newsroom gathers the latest information.