Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Police respond to fatal shooting in Oceanside, 3 suspects on the loose

oceanside police
ABC 10News
oceanside police
Posted at 7:09 PM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 22:09:13-04

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Oceanside Police Department says it is looking for three suspects following a fatal shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the area of North Redondo Drive and Vandergrift Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.

One person was killed in the shooting, and police believe three perpetrators committed the crime.

OPD provided descriptions for the three suspects, who officers believe are all 15-year-old Hispanic boys, on social media around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the first suspect has a long ponytail and was wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt, gray pants and white shoes. He was armed with a semi-automatic pistol. The second suspect has a dark brown ponytail, and he was weraing a white T-shirt under a black shirt and long dark pants.

The third suspect was wearing a black baseball cap bearing a white logo, a black hooded shirt with the sleeves rolled up and a red backpack.

OPD says if you see any of the suspects, you should call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here For Air Show Info

Click Here For Air Show Info