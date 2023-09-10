Police respond to fatal shooting in Oceanside, 3 suspects on the loose

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Oceanside Police Department says it is looking for three suspects following a fatal shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the area of North Redondo Drive and Vandergrift Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.

One person was killed in the shooting, and police believe three perpetrators committed the crime.

OPD provided descriptions for the three suspects, who officers believe are all 15-year-old Hispanic boys, on social media around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the first suspect has a long ponytail and was wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt, gray pants and white shoes. He was armed with a semi-automatic pistol. The second suspect has a dark brown ponytail, and he was weraing a white T-shirt under a black shirt and long dark pants.

The third suspect was wearing a black baseball cap bearing a white logo, a black hooded shirt with the sleeves rolled up and a red backpack.

OPD says if you see any of the suspects, you should call 911 immediately.