Police: Mother charged with murder after infant's death in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A mother was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder after a newborn baby was found not breathing inside a North County apartment four months ago.

On the morning of Nov. 15, 2020, Oceanside police and firefighters responded to Kelsey Carpenter's home on Canyonside Way after her baby stopped breathing, OPD said.

Paramedics gave the infant CPR before it was rushed to a nearby hospital, but the baby didn't survive, OPD said.

On Tuesday, four months after OPD's Crimes of Violence Unit began its follow-up investigation, officers took Carpenter, 31, into custody on charges of murder and child endangerment.

Carpenter was booked in the Vista Detention Facility. She's being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for April 1.

Detectives said this is still an active investigation and no other information was available.

OPD is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call Detective Ryan Malone at (760) 435-4537 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (760) 435-4730.