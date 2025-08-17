Police investigate fatal stabbing at Escondido Transit Center

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A man is dead after being stabbed at the Escondido Transit Center Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Escondido Police Department, officers responded to a report of a man down around 8 a.m. at 700 W. Valley Parkway in Escondido.

Responding officers arrived to the scene in "less than five minutes" where they found an adult male bleeding from sustained injuries.

They rendered aid until paramedics transported the victim to Palomar Medical Center where he later died. It is unclear where the victim sustained injuries. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Escondido Police Investigators and Forensic Services Unit personnel is collecting evidence from the crime scene.

Escondido police officers reported a person of interest has been detained. The identity and motive of the alleged suspect is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Escondido Police Department at (760) 839-4722 or Detective Greg Clark at (760) 839-4450, referencing case 25007498.