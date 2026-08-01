Pet adoption campaign underway to clear animal shelters

ENCINITAS (CNS) - The Rancho Coastal Humane Society's Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive is underway in Encinitas this weekend and lasts through the end of August, with adoption fees waived for adult dogs, cats and rabbits.

The 12th annual pet adoption and donation campaign, conducted in partnership with NBC Universal, runs through Aug. 31 with an extended fundraising initiative taking place through Sept. 15, according to RCHS spokesman John Van Zante.

The nationwide initiative promotes pet adoption and raises funds that support animal welfare operations. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped more than 1.3 million pets find new homes and has raised more than $5.6 million for participating shelters and rescues, Van Zante said.

"We are excited to participate in Clear the Shelters by waiving adoption fees for adult animals throughout August. Our standard adoption protocols remain the same, but we hope waived fees will encourage more families to welcome a new pet into their home," RCHS President and CEO Judi Sanzo said.

``With the long summer days before the busy fall season begins, it's a great time to adopt.''

More information can be found at SDPets.org. The RCHS shelter is located at 389 Requeza St., and is open six days a week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Tuesdays.

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