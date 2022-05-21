Watch
Person dies after being crushed by fallen tree in Escondido

Posted at 5:33 PM, May 20, 2022
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A person is dead after being crushed by a fallen tree in northern San Diego County Friday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call around 4:21 p.m. from people who were working on cutting down a tree in the 9700 block of Thorn Lane.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they learned that someone was killed after a tree fell on them.

SDSO has not released any further details at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

