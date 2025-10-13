Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) — A female pedestrian died after she and another pedestrian were struck by a vehicle in Ramona.

The crash was reported about 9:25 p.m. Saturday at Main and Seventh streets, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Someone performed CPR on the female pedestrian before she was pronounced dead at the scene, and the call went out for the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office. Her name and age were not disclosed.

The condition of the other pedestrian was unavailable.

All lanes were blocked as the CHP tended to the injured and preserved the scene for investigation.

