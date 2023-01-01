Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas, sheriff's officials said.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal station and Encinitas Fire Department personnel responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Highway 101 at Encinitas Boulevard, Sgt. Jeremy Collis said.

"A vehicle was driving westbound on Encinitas Boulevard approaching Coast Highway 101 when a man was walking northbound crossing Encinitas Boulevard," Collis said. "The vehicle struck the man then continued westbound onto West B Street and fled the area."

The man was rushed to a hospital with major injuries and later pronounced dead.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan or van, possibly a Chrysler or Dodge, with damage to the front driver's side, the sergeant said.

The sheriff's Traffic Division was handling the investigation. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call 760-966-3500 or the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.

