Pedestrian killed in collision with SUV in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — Detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department today are continuing their investigation of a fatal collision in Vista involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Vista Station responded at 8:14 p.m. Friday regarding reports of a collision in the 300 block of South Melrose Drive, according to the department.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies learned the collision occurred between a gray Toyota RAV4 SUV and a pedestrian, who they said was found lying in a northbound lane of South Melrose Drive.

Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead at 8:45

p.m., Friday the sheriff's department said.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, cooperated with investigators and was determined not to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Vista Sheriff's Station Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation and anyone who witnessed it or has additional information was asked to contact the station at (760) 940-4551.

