Pedestrian killed by minivan in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck and killed by a minivan in San Marcos on Friday evening, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff's Station responded at about 7:50 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of West Mission Road to reports regarding a traffic collision, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The responding deputies discovered that a black Honda Odyssey minivan had struck a pedestrian and that the victim was lying in the westbound lanes of West San Marcos Boulevard, authorities said.

Deputies administered life-saving measures until the arrival of paramedics, who took over, but despite efforts, the victim died at the scene at about 8:15 p.m. The driver of the minivan remained at the scene and was cooperative with deputies during their investigation, sheriff's officials said.

It remains unclear if drugs or alcohol were determining factors in the crash.

Anyone with additional information regarding the fatal crash was urged to call the San Marcos Sheriff's Station at 760-510-5200.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.