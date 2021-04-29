Watch
Park rangers: Surfers discover body off Carlsbad State Beach

Posted at 4:29 PM, Apr 29, 2021
CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Surfers discovered a body floating in the water off the coast of Carlsbad on Thursday.

California Parks Rangers said they were contacted about the discovery just north of Lifeguard Tower 38 at Carlsbad State Beach at about 11 a.m. Parks officials at the scene told ABC 10News that surfers saw a body floating in the water and reported it to lifeguards in the area.

Lifeguards performed CPR at the scene but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person was not identified, but described as an adult male, between 45-55 years old, and was found nude in the water.

Carlsbad Police Department's Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

