Pacific Surfliner to resume weekend service between San Diego, Los Angeles

Bill Sikes/AP
An Amtrak Acela Express passenger train pulls into the station on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 20:05:47-05

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KGTV) — Weekend Pacific Surfliner service between San Diego and Los Angeles will resume in February following a months-long closure due to emergency construction work.

The service will resume on weekends beginning February 4. On weekdays, shuttle and bus service will connect passengers to trains in Irvine and Oceanside as construction work continues.

The tracks in south San Clemente have been closed to passenger rail service since September after officials noticed the movement of the tracks and adjacent hillside.

Constriction will continue on weekdays and is expected to finish by the end of March.

Click here for more information on train schedules.

