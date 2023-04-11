Pacific Surfliner, Metrolink to resume service between San Diego, Orange Counties

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KGTV)- Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service between San Diego and Orange Counties are scheduled to resume Monday, April 17, following months of repairs to stabilize the shifting ground beneath a stretch of track.

“This emergency work has posed an unprecedented challenge, especially with the heavy rainfall this season, and we’re very pleased to announce that passenger service can safely resume on this key stretch of Southern California rail,” said OCTA Chairman Gene Hernandez, also the mayor of Yorba Linda. “We greatly appreciate the public’s patience and their understanding that ensuring passenger safety is always the first priority.”

The tracks in south San Clemente have been closed to passenger rail service since September after officials noticed the movement of the tracks and adjacent hillside.

Metrolink will resume all service to Orange County and Inland Empire-Orange County lines through San Clemente to Oceanside seven days a week.

“I am very excited about Metrolink resuming service to and from Oceanside,” said Metrolink Board Chair Larry McCallon, who is also the mayor of the City of Highland in San Bernardino County. “I know the residents of the Inland Empire are looking forward to again taking the train to the beach. I encourage everyone to return to using our rail service to and from the beach areas as the nice weather returns to Southern California. I want to thank our partners at OCTA for their diligence and coordination as we both worked toward ensuring the continued safety of our rail service.”

Metrolink and Pacificliner passengers are asked to check metrolink.com and pacificsurfliner.com/alerts for the latest updates on service and schedules.

