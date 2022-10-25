'Operation Devil's Den': 23 charged in undercover gang investigation in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — An 18-month undercover investigation has led to the arrest of over 20 people in Escondido in relation to various narcotics and firearm charges.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the investigation was conducted by the San Diego Group IV Field Office and the Escondido Police Department.

“Operation Devil’s Den” targeted the activity of some of the most violent and active gangs operating in and around the City of Escondido to include members of the Diablos, Westside, and Florencia 13 gangs.

"These targets were convicted felons making firearms to include machine guns (using machine gun conversion devices commonly referred to as “switches” and “drop-in auto sears”) and selling those firearms without a federal firearms license," the ATF said in a released statement Tuesday.

"Switches are designed to convert semiautomatic pistols to fire as a fully automatic weapon, and drop-in auto sears convert rifles to a fully automatic weapon. It is illegal to possess switches and drop-in auto sears."

Agents seized 113 firearms with most of the guns being privately made firearms, more commonly referred to as “Ghost Guns." The seizures consisted of 71 pistols, six rifles, 14 machine guns, 19 machine gun conversion kits (33 machine guns in total), two shotguns, and one silencer.

The drugs that were seized were 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 115 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of ecstasy, and 5 grams of cocaine.