Onlyfans creator sentenced to 4 years for Escondido man's death

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for causing the death of an Escondido man during an encounter that she recorded for her OnlyFans site was sentenced to four years in state prison.

Michaela Rylaarsdam, 32, who initially faced a second-degree murder charge in the case, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter count earlier this year in connection with the 2023 death of 55-year old Michael Dale.

Prosecutors allege videos recorded of the encounter showed Dale with his wrists bound, a plastic bag over his head and duct tape over his mouth for several minutes.

Rylaarsdam ultimately called 911 for help. Dale died at a hospital the following day.

Prosecutors allege the victim's death stemmed from oxygen deprivation due to the items placed on his head.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that according to testimony from a preliminary hearing last fall, Dale paid Rylaarsdam just over $11,000, and made a series of requests in text messages that included tying him up, wrapping him in cling wrap, and gluing boots to his feet.

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