One person killed in crash on I-15 toll road in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A person was killed today in a crash on the I-15 Express Lanes that involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles in the Miramar area of San Diego.

The crash occurred at 3:33 p.m. Saturday on the southbound 15 toll lane at the Cabrillo (163) Freeway merger, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP a white Mustang pulled over to the right shoulder and a black BMW was in the center divider.

Arriving officers stopped traffic at Miramar Way and the transition from the southbound 15 HOV lane to the 163 Freeway was shut down while officers searched for a motorcycle, which was located at the end of the transition toward the 163, according to the CHP.

The CHP's online log did not specify whether the motorcycle rider was the person killed.

No arrests were immediately reported.

