One person injured in Escondido house fire

Posted at 12:37 PM, Mar 18, 2023
ESCONDIDO (CNS) - One person suffered minor smoke inhalation in a house fire Saturday, the Escondido Fire Department said.

At about 5:54 a.m. Saturday, fire and police officials received a report of a fire in the 1700 block of Sheridan Avenue, according to EFD Battalion Chief Jeff Sargis.

"The first arriving officer reported a single-story, single-family residence with a large amount of smoke and fire in the garage and possibly spreading into the structure," Sargis said. "Aggressive action by the firefighters contained and controlled the fire in approximately 45 minutes."

The home was extensively damaged throughout, he said. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. A gift card from the California Fire Foundation was provided for immediate emergency aid to the residents.

