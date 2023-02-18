One injured following shooting at Ronco Gas Station in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway following a shooting at a gas station in Escondido where a person was injured by gunfire Friday night.

According to the Escondido Police Department, officers received a call just before 8:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 1100 block of East Washington Avenue.

When police arrived at the Ronco Gas Station, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on their condition.

EPD says the gunman is still at large and they are actively searching for them.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.