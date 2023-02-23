One injured, 1 in custody, and 1 at-large following stabbing near Fallbrook

BONSALL, Calif. (KGTV) — A person has been hospitalized, another is in custody, and authorities are looking for a second suspect following a stabbing at a business in unincorporated Fallbrook Thursday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call around 1:30 p.m. about a stabbing in the 5500 block of Mission Road in Bonsall.

SDSO says the victim was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on their condition. They also say they have a person in custody and they are actively searching for another suspect.

.@NorthCountyFire and @SDSheriff are on scene of a law enforcement incident located at the 5500 block in Bonsall. Heavy law enforcement presence. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Lq4TpJFFRr — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) February 23, 2023

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.