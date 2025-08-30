One arrested in DUI checkpoint in Poway

POWAY, Calif. (CNS) — One person was arrested for alleged drunk driving at a checkpoint in Poway on Friday night, according to authorities.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office's Poway station conducted the DUI/driver's license checkpoint in the 12700 block of Poway Road, Sgt. Saleem Payman said.

Of the 705 vehicles that drove through the checkpoint, 537 were contacted and 31 were sent to secondary evaluation. Three DUI evaluations were conducted, with one alcohol arrest and no drug-related driving arrests, authorities said. In addition, 12 drivers were cited for allegedly operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license and no vehicles were towed.

Seven drivers were cited for not having their driver's license in their possession and four were cited for disobeying official traffic signs and signals.

"DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes," Payman said. "The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road. Deputies also ensure all drivers are properly licensed."

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.