Officials clear homeless encampment in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Police and sheriff's deputies cleaned up a large homeless encampment in the Escondido area last week, arresting five people and towing six vehicles, authorities said.

A joint operation involving San Diego County Sheriff's Office deputies from the Homeless Assistance Resource Team and officers from the Escondido Police Department's Community Enhancement Bureau was conducted July 29, according to sheriff's officials.

The operation came in response to ``ongoing community complaints regarding unauthorized encampments and public nuisance issues,'' according to SDSO Sgt. Aaron Montan.

The encampment was located in both the city of Escondido and the unincorporated county area of Harmony Grove.

"Sheriff's HART deputies and Escondido police officers had previously engaged with the individuals experiencing homelessness in the area,

offering access to a wide range of resources, including shelter, mental health services and substance abuse treatment. Additionally, individuals were warned that camping on private property was not permitted,'' Montan said.

As part of the operation, deputies and officers arrested five individuals for illegal lodging, outstanding warrants and giving a false name, officials said.

In response to community concerns about excessive trash and debris originating from vehicles parked in a residential neighborhood, six vehicles were also towed.

The city of Escondido's Public Works Department responded and cleared multiple truckloads of trash and debris from the area, according to authorities.

"The San Diego County Sheriff's Office remains committed to a balanced approach of outreach and enforcement, working closely with community partners to connect individuals in need with available services while addressing criminal activity that impacts public safety,'' Montan added.

Those wishing to report suspicious or criminal activity were advised to call the sheriff's office at 858-868-3200.

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