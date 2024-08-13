Officer injured after driver runs red light in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — An Oceanside Police officer was injured during a crash Tuesday morning, the department said.

According to the department, the crash happened when the 60-year-old driver of a white Toyota Corolla ran a red light at the intersection of Mission Avenue and Roymar Road just after 9 a.m.

“At the same time, an Oceanside Police Officer driving a marked Oceanside police vehicle was making a lawful left turn on a green arrow. The white Corolla collided with the front of the police vehicle in the intersection,” the department said.

The driver of the Corolla was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, while the officer was treated for minor injuries and released.

“It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision.”

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Officer Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4651.