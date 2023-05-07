Off-duty Escondido Police Department employee seriously injures pedestrian in crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says one of its employees seriously injured a pedestrian in a car crash while they were off duty on Cinco De Mayo.

According to a press release from EPD, officers received a report of a man down and bleeding in the middle of the street at the intersection of North Escondido Boulevard and West Lincoln Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on May 5.

Officers at the scene reported that "a disturbance in the roadway" happened before the driver hit the pedestrian, who is a 31-year-old Escondido resident.

Escondido Fire Paramedics took the pedestrian to Palomar Medical Center so he could receive treatment for his major injuries. As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, he was still at the hospital.

EPD says the driver of the car was a non-sworn civilian employee of the police department. They stayed at the scene of the crash as officers responded.

The employee was not driving a city vehicle or working at the time of the crash, according to the press release.

"It is yet to be determined to what extent alcohol may have been a factor," EPD says.

The department says it has requested the California Highway Patrol to assume the investigation for transparency purposes.

EPD will turn over all evidence, including documents, connected to this case when CHP assigns investigators.

If you witnessed this crash and have information for CHP, reach out to its Oceanside area office at 760-643-3400.