Oceanside Police seeks public's help in finding missing elderly woman

Oceanside Police Department
Posted at 9:45 AM, Dec 25, 2021
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Police are asking the public to help them find an at-risk elderly woman who went missing from her home in Oceanside.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, 91-year-old Lucy Ayala walked away from her home and suffers from Alzheimer's.

Ayala is described by police as Hawaiian, stands around 5'5" tall, and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen with black hair, a pink hoodie, and black leggings.

If anyone has seen Ayala or knows where she is, please contact authorities at 911.

